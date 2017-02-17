A new piece of ‘La La Land’-inspired street art shows Theresa May and Donald Trump dancing together

Bambi

If you happen to be in Islington this weekend, make a detour to the corner of 40 Cross Street and Shillingford Street where you'll find a brand new political piece by street artist Bambi. Theresa May and Donald Trump have been stencilled across the wall, holding the pose made famous by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in this year's smash hit 'La La Land'. It's titled 'Lie Lie Land' and is a response to the current political state both here and across the pond, expressing the artist's feelings towards our government and May's hand-holding with the new President of the United States in Washington a few weeks back.

This is the first piece in a series of works Bambi plans to unveil over the next year that aim to highlight social and political injustices.

Lie Lie Land can be found at the corner of 40 Cross Street and Shillingford Street, N1 2BA.

There's also a gentrification-themed street-art battle happening in Hackney Wick.