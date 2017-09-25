The ‘dirtiest restaurant in the world’ is in London

When health and safety officers raided Zorba’s Greek Taverna in Battersea they found sewage flies living in the tahini dip. That’s just the beginning. There were rat hairs in the kitchen, cockroach egg cases outside the cold room, raw meat on the floor and bloodstains all over the freezer. The restaurant has been dubbed the ‘dirtiest in the world’, and, last week, Westminster Magistrates’ Court declared its food ‘unfit for human consumption’. Unsurprisingly, Zorba’s has now been closed. We’ll be avoiding tahini for the time being.

