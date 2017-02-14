The EMAs are coming to London! Here's what to expect

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced today that the MTV European Music Awards will be held in London this November – that's a whole 21 years since we last had the pleasure. Back in 1996, Oasis reigned supreme and George Michael was the recipient of 'Best Male'.

The awards ceremony is known for it's pomp and ceremony, with over-the-top sets, outrageous costumes and outlandish routines all pretty much standard. So let's see what we're in store for.

1. J Lo once literally flew onstage. And it took a while to get clearance.



2. P Diddy once offered his ring to any woman who would get naked onstage. An obviously staged streaker then appeared for the briefest flash of nudity. #classy.

3. Miley Cyrus once decided to light up a joint (or was it?) onstage.

4. After bringing on 100 versions of himself at the 2000 VMA, Eminem stuck with the number and rapped 100 words in fifteen seconds in 2013.



5. Not to be outdone by Gaga's meat dress at the 2010 VMAs, Eva Longoria hosted part of the 2010 EMAs dressed in a paper mache Spanish ham.



6. Awkward backstage comedy is a perennial. Like the time we find out Chris Martin wears old school y-fronts, for example.



7. There was also the time David Hasselhoff pretended to be Mel Gibson's Scottish rebel character from the film 'Braveheart'. We're still very confused as to why...

8. A drunk Dave Growl once reported from the 'glamour pit' in 2009. Actually, that was pretty amazing.

9. Kanye (who else?) jumped onstage to complain because he lost out to Justice in the 'Best Video' category.





10. And finally, Robbie Williams once chose to rubbish the song 'Rock DJ' for winning 'Best Song'. Problem was, it was his song and his acceptance speech.

