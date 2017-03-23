The full ‘Love Actually’ sequel trailer is here – and the creepy cards are back

The ‘Love Actually’ sequel for Red Nose Day on Friday is only ten minutes long. But that's not raining on anyone’s excitement at seeing Hugh Grant back as the PM or Andrew Lincoln doing the creepy cards thing outside Keira Knightley’s house again.

Now a new trailer has dropped featuring the returning cast members – all holding up cardboard signs and joking about which of them has aged best since the original in 2003.

There’s original creepy cardboard offender Andrew Lincoln.

BBC

And Keira Knightley

BBC

And Hugh Grant having a cheeky little dig at Colin Firth.

The best storyline in the original, Alan Rickman’s ad exec cheating on his wife, played by Emma Thompson, won’t be back. According to Thompson, she and Richard Curtis decided it was ’too soon’ after Rickman’s death last January to deal with.

The ‘Love Actually’ sequel will air on Red Nose Day on BBC One on Fri Mar 26.

Watch the trailer:

How much would it cost to rent the houses in ‘Love Actually’?