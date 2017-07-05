The Glam Clam are throwing one of their legendary parties this Friday

As the Pride festivities continue, one of the more raucous celebrations will be happening up in north London. The Glam Clam team are throwing one of their famous – or is that infamous? – parties at Islington venue the Dead Dolls House this Friday. And we just so happen to have nabbed a bunch of discounted tickets.

If the Glam Clam people are behind a night, you can be sure something outrageous is in store. Think drag-queen cabaret, lip-syncing that will put Channing Tatum to shame, and more pole-dancing than is probably appropriate in this day and age. All the while DJs will be spewing out ’80s and ’90s bangers until four in the bleedin’ morning. Time to get out your fanciest clothes and dancing shoes – the weekend starts on a debauched note.

