The group trying to catch the ‘M25 Cat Killer’ are hosting a charity gig

Disturbing reports from the South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty group (SNARL) suggest that over 250 cats have been slaughtered since 2014 in the south London area.



It is thought the perpetrator, dubbed the ’M25 Cat Killer’, beheads the cats before chopping off their tails and is responsible for killings across Crystal Palace, Charlton, Orpington and Petts Wood.

Now, a local woman has organised a fundraiser in a bid to stop the killings, hoping to raise money that can be put towards new CCTV cameras in areas where surveillance is limited. Animal lover Angela Harvey is behind the event and has programmed an evening of live music to help spread the word about the investigation.

Peta and Outpaced are offering a £10,000 reward in return for information about the killer and SNARL is continuing to work with the police to identify the culprit.

Angela’s charity gig will take place at St George’s Church, Bickley Park Road, Bickley, Kent. Sat Mar 25. Doors at 7.30pm. Tickets £10.

