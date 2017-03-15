There’s a play for farm animals being staged in Peckham

Experimental theatre boffins Fevered Sleep love a good concept – their next show for human audiences, ‘Men & Girls Dance’, is an improvised dance performance between older chaps and primary school girls (not in a creepy way, don’t worry).

But first up is ‘Sheep Pig Goat’, a performance designed to entertain an actual audience of farm animals, at a secret location in Peckham.

‘Why the hell would anyone do this?’ you ask. Well not to fleece the audience, that’s for sure. Instead it’s an attempt to better understand what animals actually think of humans, by getting performers to improvise a series of encounters with our four-legged friends and see how they react, and also to better understand the real nature of animals, as opposed to the personalities we tend to project upon then.

If that sounds completely unfathomable, fear not. The show – which for now is essentially a research project, staged under the auspices of the Wellcome Collection – may be for an audience of animals, but humans are invited to come down and watch the animals watching the performance. Tickets are free, but limited, with three sessions a day of the show running until the end of the week, at 11.30am, 2pm and 4.30pm. To get tickets – and be informed where in Peckham the performance actually is – sign up here.

‘Sheep Pig Goat’ is at a secret location in Peckham until Sun Mar 19.

