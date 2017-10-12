The Hayward Gallery's new billboard will speak directly to your tired soul

A post shared by Katerina K. (@leprikonice) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

Sleepy? Overworked? Stressed? You and me both, buddy. You and me both. But not just us: artists too. Sam Durant is the latest artist to install a billboard on the side of the currently-being-redeveloped Hayward Gallery, and boy does it resonate. Durant is an American multimedia guy, whose work often tackles big political themes, producing big slogan-smeared canvases with statements like 'end white supremacy', 'you have the power' and 'No lie can live forever'. The work overlooking Waterloo Bridge is a rejig of a previous piece, and while it's neat enough in a gallery, screaming that sentiment out across the whole city just seems to work better. Not that anyone in London needed reminding. Thanks Sam.

A post shared by NICOLA HUNTER (@nicolahunter_) on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

A post shared by Clara Cook (@clarajeanjellybean) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

A post shared by Poppy (@itspoppykay) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Find more art to see right here.