The internet is obsessed with the ‘swineapple’ but WTF is it?

There are two types of people in this world: those who like ham and pineapple pizza, and those who think it’s vile. Not sure why this is such a divisive topic but people clearly have very strong feelings about pineapple. Which might explain why the ‘swineapple’ is breaking the internet.

Essentially a whole pineapple stuffed with pork loin and wrapped in bacon, the swineapple was invented back in 2015 by a Josh Bush of Texas. However, it’s only recently gone viral, inspiring roast varieties, barbecue recipes and even a T-shirt.

Most swineapple recipes put the prep time at around five hours, which seems like a ridiculous amount of effort. But maybe give it a try? After all, the swineapple is a Popular Culture Moment. It’s basically the food equivalent of Kim Kardashian’s naked bottom. And here’s how you make it.

1. Remove the exterior of the pineapple, slice off the stem and take out the core. Leave the bottom (at least one inch thick) intact.

2. Stuff boneless pork loin inside the pineapple.

3. Wrap the pineapple in bacon slices and secure them with toothpicks.

4. Oven roast the pineapple at 275 degrees Fahrenheit for four to five hours.

5. Eat swineapple.

