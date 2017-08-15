The man behind the best bar in the world is opening a restaurant in Hoxton

Ryan Chetiyawardana, the man behind Dandelyan – aka the best bar in the world – is opening a restaurant in Hoxton next month.

Called Cub, it will be a joint venture with Doug McMaster, of Brighton’s pioneering zero-waste restaurant Silo – so we’re expecting experimental, environmentally friendly things. Sure enough, Cub is promising to make ‘the venue its own ecosystem’, with ingredients grown on site.

Booze, as you might expect, will be A Big Thing here. The menu is designed to ‘blur the boundaries between food and drink’ (cue wild applause from boozy foodies everywhere), with dishes like ‘buttered Mr Lyan Gin, precipitation of Lapsang Tannins, Ambergris, Cider’ on offer. We’re not sure how you butter gin but we’re well up for trying it. Chetiyawardana is the mixologist who famously stopped serving ice, after all, so he was never going to give us meat and two veg.

Cub will open Sep 7 at 153 Hoxton St, N1 6PJ.

