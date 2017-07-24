It’s official! The best bar in the world is in London

So we obviously already knew that London’s got it going on when it comes to drinking. But now it’s official. Super South Bank cocktail bar Dandelyan has been named the World’s Best Cocktail Bar at the 2017 Spirited Awards. The swish bar, founded by cocktail whizz Ryan Chetiyawardana, at the equally swish Mondrian Hotel picked up the prize despite stiff competition from watering holes all around the world.

The awards took place in New Orleans as part of the celebrated Tales of the Cocktail festival, and much like at the Time Out London Bar Awards last month, Dandelyan also picked up the prize for the Best Bar Team. The tip-top booze destination also scooped the award for Best International Hotel Bar.

Other London bars honoured at the awards included Notting Hill’s Trailer Happiness, which was named the Best International High Volume Cocktail Bar, and Soho’s Swift, which picked up the gong for Best New International Cocktail Bar.

Yes, it’s a Monday. But what better reason to go out drinking this week?

