The new Chick ’n’ Sours has closed temporarily because it’s TOO POPULAR

Restaurants in this big bad city close every day, but rarely because they’re too busy. But Chik’n is no ordinary restaurant. The new fast-casual joint from fried chicken legends Chick ’n’ Sours, Chik’n opened in Marylebone on July 6, and apparently demand has been so phenomenally high it’s dished up 10,000 people over a ton of fried chicken since then. A TON.



Chik’n is a little spot, mind – only 25 seats – and apparently it’s served 1,500 people a day. We can’t even do that kind of maths but it sounds really busy. To quote Chik’n: ‘It might, in fact, be possible to love fried chicken a bit too much.’



Don’t panic. Chik’n is only closed for two short days (July 18 and 19), while it upgrades the capacity of its kitchen. Business will resume as normal tomorrow (Thursday July 20) so you can stuff your face to your heart’s content. Go get clucky.



Chik’n will reopen Thursday July 20 at 134 Baker St, W1U 6SH.



