The new Doctor Who won’t be Phoebe Waller-Bridge – or anyone who doesn’t have a Y chromosome

It’s being reported this morning that the BBC won’t be hiring a woman to be the next Time Lord after Peter Capaldi quits ‘Doctor Who’ the end of series 10. Olivia Colman, Tilda Swinton, Natalie Dormer (devious Margaery Tyrell in ‘Game of Thrones’) and the brilliant star of ‘Fleabag’, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, have all been linked to the role. After a flurry of bets in March, one bookie suspended punters from putting money on Waller-Bridge.

But according to The Sun, a BBC employee who works in the complaints department, Joanne Coyne, has written to a fan saying ‘be assured there are currently no plans to have a female Doctor Who.’

BBC

She was responding to a complaint by the man, who wrote to the Beeb saying that his children would be confused by a gender switch to a female Doctor. Which makes absolutely zero sense, when you think about it. Why is it any more bamboozling if Phoebe Waller-Bridge or Olivia Coleman walked out of the Tardis at the start of series 11 than male contenders Kris Marshall or Richard Ayoade?

The BBC has responded by saying: ‘No casting decisions have yet been made on Series 11.’

