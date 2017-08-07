The new ‘Great British Bake Off’ trailer has dropped – and it’s making people feel afraid

Imagine Mary Berry having a really bad acid trip. That’s the closest we can come to describing the trailer for the rebooted, Channel 4 ‘Great British Bake Off’. In it, a variety of animated baked goods sing and waggle and spit jam along to Paul McCartney’s ‘We All Stand Together’. It’s a bit twee, yes. But it’s also more than a bit eerie. About 15 seconds in, we see a dough arrangement balloon into a strangely sexual, Kim-Kardashian-esque figure in the oven – all big lips and massive… erm… buns. Did we expect to feel mildly aroused by a bread roll watching the ‘GBBO’ trailer? No. Did we like it? Don’t know yet.

Providing another twist in what has been an unsettling few months for ‘GBBO’ fans, this is the trailer for the new, non-BBC, Mary Berry-less ‘Bake Off’. Of the old judges, only Paul Hollywood remains. Mary, Mel and Sue have been replaced by Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding. Noel Fielding?!

Most disturbingly of all, this ‘GBBO’ might be a bit (whisper it) calorie-conscious. Apparently Prue Leith’s catchphrase is going to be ‘It’s not worth the calories.’ And Noel Fielding has been reported as saying something boring about not wanting to get a gut.

Somebody send help.

Like your bakes sugary, delicious and animation-free? Check out our round-up of London’s best bakeries.