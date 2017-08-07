  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The new ‘Great British Bake Off’ trailer has dropped – and it’s making people feel afraid

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday August 7 2017, 3:29pm

 

 

Imagine Mary Berry having a really bad acid trip. That’s the closest we can come to describing the trailer for the rebooted, Channel 4 ‘Great British Bake Off’. In it, a variety of animated baked goods sing and waggle and spit jam along to Paul McCartney’s ‘We All Stand Together’. It’s a bit twee, yes. But it’s also more than a bit eerie. About 15 seconds in, we see a dough arrangement balloon into a strangely sexual, Kim-Kardashian-esque figure in the oven – all big lips and massive… erm… buns. Did we expect to feel mildly aroused by a bread roll watching the ‘GBBO’ trailer? No. Did we like it? Don’t know yet.

Providing another twist in what has been an unsettling few months for ‘GBBO’ fans, this is the trailer for the new, non-BBC, Mary Berry-less ‘Bake Off’. Of the old judges, only Paul Hollywood remains. Mary, Mel and Sue have been replaced by Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding. Noel Fielding?!

Most disturbingly of all, this ‘GBBO’ might be a bit (whisper it) calorie-conscious. Apparently Prue Leith’s catchphrase is going to be ‘It’s not worth the calories.’ And Noel Fielding has been reported as saying something boring about not wanting to get a gut.

Somebody send help.  

Like your bakes sugary, delicious and animation-free? Check out our round-up of London’s best bakeries.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest