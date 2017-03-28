  • Blog
The new ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer has just been released

By Tom Huddleston Posted: Tuesday March 28 2017, 3:50pm

Did you catch that first ‘Justice League’ trailer over the weekend, with Batman stomping about the place looking all glum? Miserable, wasn’t it? Well, now you can cheer yourself up with an altogether lighter, brighter and breezier slice of superhero fun as the first full trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ lands online. Yes, it seems to follow the Marvel formula to the letter and, yes, it does feature an awful lot of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) being snarky.

But overall, this looks pretty solid: Londoner Tom Holland is a suitably nerdy Spidey, though the show may well be stolen by his rotund best buddy (hey Marvel, when will the fat kid get to be the hero? Not yet, clearly). Michael Keaton looks like a fittingly grim-faced baddie and his flying suit is pretty darn cool. It may not get the pulse pounding, but it puts a smile on your face.


‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is out on July 7.

Staff writer
By Tom Huddleston 177 Posts

Tom Huddleston is the assistant UK film editor at Time Out. He's their go-to guy for movies about killer robots, bearded wizards and men getting things caught in zips.

For any feedback or for more information email

Newest | Oldest