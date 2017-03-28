The new ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer has just been released

Did you catch that first ‘Justice League’ trailer over the weekend, with Batman stomping about the place looking all glum? Miserable, wasn’t it? Well, now you can cheer yourself up with an altogether lighter, brighter and breezier slice of superhero fun as the first full trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ lands online. Yes, it seems to follow the Marvel formula to the letter and, yes, it does feature an awful lot of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) being snarky.

But overall, this looks pretty solid: Londoner Tom Holland is a suitably nerdy Spidey, though the show may well be stolen by his rotund best buddy (hey Marvel, when will the fat kid get to be the hero? Not yet, clearly). Michael Keaton looks like a fittingly grim-faced baddie and his flying suit is pretty darn cool. It may not get the pulse pounding, but it puts a smile on your face.



‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is out on July 7.

Brie Larson on her feminist ‘Captain Marvel’.

Watch the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2’ trailer.