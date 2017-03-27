Brie Larson wants 'Captain Marvel' to 'break through that glass ceiling'

Oscar-winner Brie Larson is the latest star to join the Marvel universe. The 27-year-old 'Free Fire' and 'Kong: Skull Island' actress is set to don a Lycra suit and a cape to play Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers) in Marvel's very first female-led superhero movie. And she's hoping the role will 'break through that glass ceiling'.

'I feel a great responsibility,' says Larson. 'I want to create this symbol of strength and humour for women that I really wish I had had growing up. It feels so valuable.'

Larson is yet to shed any light on the plot of 'Captain Marvel' but it's clear she's aware of the importance of the role.

'We need to break through that glass ceiling — women go to the theatre to see a movie with a male lead, and men will go see a film with a female lead. We’re all equals here,' she added, speaking to The Sunday Times.

'We can still have a positive message in an Imax 3D movie. Movies can be fun, entertaining and visually stunning, and raise questions. They can connect people.'

'I like making films because I like expressing the human condition,' she says. 'I want, right now, to make films that make people feel more connected to themselves and the people in their theatre and in the rest of the world. That’s what film can bring.'

The comic-book version of Captain Marvel first appeared in the '60s. She gained superpowers after an alien artefact exploded near her, and her powers include flight, strength and the ability to shoot energy bursts from her hands. Originally called Ms Marvel, she has also been known as Warbird and Binary.

Brie will first appear as Captain Marvel in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

'Captain Marvel' is scheduled to hit UK cinemas in March 2019.

