'The Night Manager' scores a second series

It must be International Hiddles Day - first we learn that London's very own Hollywood sex symbol has been immortalised in hot wax at Madame Tussauds, now we find out that his hugely successful BBC series 'The Night Manager' is coming back for a second series. Based on a book by the mighty John Le Carré, the first series saw Hiddleston's taciturn ex-military maitre d'hotel drafted by the British secret service to gather dirt on Hugh Laurie's sneering arms dealer Richard Roper. But the novel was a one-off - there are no more Jonathan Pine stories to adapt. So will Le Carré be involved in the new series, if only to suggest plotlines? His sons are on board as producers, so we'd imagine he'll at least have some official oversight.

Director Susanne Bier says that the script is 'slowly being developed', so we shouldn't hold our breaths for 'The Night Manager 2' any time soon. But in the meantime, here are our predictions: Roper will be sprung from jail and go after his ex-squeeze Jed, now living a quiet life in American suburbia. Olivia Colman's long-suffering British agent will draft Pine in to help. There'll be some kind of nod to the new political reality, either a corrupt US politician or a nasty online journalist. And Hiddles will definitely find an excuse to get his bum out.

All will - ahem - be revealed when 'The Night Manager' returns...

Tom Hiddleston discusses 'The Night Manager' with Time Out



'The Night Manager' ruled this year's Golden Globes



Remember that time Tom Hiddleston pretended to be a rodent on twitter?

