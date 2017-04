Another week, another crop of ace London gigs. Out of everything that isn’t sold out, here’s our top nine – just click on the red headers to read more.

Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore curates nights of dynamic classical music. Cafe Oto. Dalston Junction Overground. Wed Apr 5 and Thu Apr 6.

Thoughtful Peckham-born songwriter creates strident beat poetry soaked in soft-focus ’60s folk cool. Moth Club. Hackney Central Overground. Thu Apr 6.

The Norwegian singer scoops up 12 songs banned in 12 countries and gives them a fresh life away from the censors. Bush Hall. Shepherd’s Bush Market tube. Thu Apr 6.

Delicate yet brilliantly off-kilter and unexpectedly dark folk tales delivered with verve and lo-fi beats. The Lexington. Angel tube. Tue Apr 4.

Isaiah Rashad

The Wytches, Spring King and other ace thrashy guitar bands play at this one-day vinyl-loving fest. Oval Space. Bethnal Green tube. Sat Apr 8.

Hazy, smoke-filled hip hop from the Chattanooga rapper who combines reflective topics and bluesy vibe. O2 Academy Islington. Angel tube. Fri Apr 7.

The ultra-glam ’90s stars return to smash through their hits including ‘Free Your Mind’. ‘Don’t Let Go’ and ‘Whatta Man’. Koko. Mornington Crescent tube. Fri Apr 7.

The London Sinfonietta perform Mica Levi’s dark and scratchy horror film soundtrack. Royal Festival Hall. Waterloo tube. Tue Apr 4

Avelino

The best gig this week: Avelino

There is a gentleness to this considered Tottenham lyricist but don’t be fooled. His wordplay packs awesome power. Need proof? Check out ‘Energy’ his latest track with Stormzy and Skepta or last year’s brilliant ‘Ring the Alarm’. XOYO. Old St tube. Thu Apr 6.

...and here are loads more gigs this week. Don’t say we’re not good to you.

NB. All events were available to book at time of writing.