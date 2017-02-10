The one restaurant you need to know about this week

Victoria’s blitzkrieg-like march towards foodie hotspot status continues, and this week, hyper-prolific restaurateur Jason Atherton (of Pollen Street Social, Berners Tavern, Sosharu et al) has moved into the area. Hai Cenato is a double-level New York Italian joint with a train–themed bar popped on top.

And very promising it looks too, with a long menu of small plates, pasta, grills and some interesting sounding sourdough pizzas (a white onion, guanciale, pecorino and ‘Yukon gold potato two ways’ bianca version, anyone?). What’s more, lovable celeb chef type Tom Kerridge has devised the inaugural Guest Chef Pizza of the Month, which basically makes Hai Cenato 'Saturday Kitchen' in restaurant form (PJs and crippling hangover optional).

In other food news, BOB’s Lobster is opening a permanent restaurant in London Bridge this summer.

And street-food market Kerb is launching a lunchtime delivery service with Deliveroo.