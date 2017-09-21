The Oxo Tower’s rooftop bar has been covered with flowers for a farewell to summer

London’s iconic Oxo Tower has had a pretty little spruce-up for September. The terrace bar up above the South Bank has been decked out with floral displays to make the last few warm(ish) London nights before winter all the more enjoyable.

The new look comes from floral designer June in March, who has teamed up with elderflower liqueur brand St-Germain to pretty up the place with a lush foliage wall. Cocktails being served are of course just as good to look at. So flowers and cocktails teamed with views across to St Paul’s? Drink it all in guys.

The St-Germain Terrace is at the Oxo Tower Bar, Oxo Tower Wharf, Barge House St, South Bank, SE1 9PH until Tuesday October 31.

