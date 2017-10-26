  • Blog
The Piccadilly Circus billboards are back ON

By Rosie P Posted: Thursday October 26 2017, 9:05am

It’s been nearly 10 months since a shadow was cast over central London, when the Piccadilly Circus billboards were switched off. The giant screens went dark to undergo a transformation, replacing the multiples with just one, making it the biggest digital screen in Europe.

This morning London lit up again, as the iconic billboards came back to life at 8am.

The screen flickered back into action with a burst of coloured chips, each one sponsored by people all over the world who wanted to be a part of the iconic moment, and to also raise money for the children’s charity Barnado’s. The chips made a global colourful patchwork to celebrate the new screen, before the ads slid back into view. 

Coca-Cola still has pride of place, having held an advertising slot on the billboard for over 60 years, and they’re sharing space with eBay, Hunter Boots, L’Oréal and a few more. 

Want to know how the billboards actually work? Watch our behind the scenes video below. 

