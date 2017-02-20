The ten best gigs this week that you can actually get tickets for

Another week, another crop of ace London gigs. Out of everything that isn’t sold out, here’s our top ten – just click on the red headers to read more.

Eerie psych-folk duo who draw heavily on English folklore and ’60s and ’70s science fiction. Paper Dress Vintage. Hackney Central Overground. Thu Feb 23.

Superb San Franciscan stomp-rock from this solo artist in support of new album ‘Hard Love’. Oslo. Hackney Central Overground. Feb 28.

Blind Indian sitar legend who has worked with Massive Attack plays ragas, gospel and soul. Rich Mix. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sun Feb 26.

Strand of Oaks

Instore gig and signing from these surfy guitar rockers and their impressive, understated pop. Rough Trade East. Shoreditch High St Overground. Tue Feb 21.

First London gig from the Nottingham four-piece after they released album ‘For a Moment I Was Lost’ last week. O2 Forum Kentish Town. Kentish Town. Sat Feb 25.

Solo piano concert from the Israeli multi-instrumentalist who fuses Ethiopian pop with Hebrew texts. 229 The Venue. Regent’s Park. Sun Feb 26-Mon Feb 27.

Fairport – aka the greatest folk-rock band in the world – continue to delight and inspire legions. Union Chapel. Highbury & Islington. Sat Feb 25.

Foxygen

Glam pop upstarts with a knack for effortlessly crafting blissful melodies and uplifting singalong choruses. Koko. Mornington Crescent. Mon Feb 27.

Three-day festival focused on a DIY ethos, celebrating the first Independent Music Day. The Crowndale. Camden Town. Thu Feb 23-Sat Feb 25.

The best gig this week: Cherry Glazerr

This post-punk trio, fronted by Clementine Creevy, were discovered while she was still in high school. Now she’s graduated, the band have lost the teen ditties and Rob Kardashian shout-outs for a ton of yowling attitude and scuzzy guitar. The Camden Assembly. Chalk Farm. Feb 28.

...and here are loads more gigs this week. Don’t say we’re not good to you.

NB. All events were available to book at time of writing.