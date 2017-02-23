The views from Frank's Cafe in Peckham could be under threat from a 20-storey skyscraper

As soon as temperatures start to soar in London, it’s guaranteed that your social media feeds will be plastered with sun-streaked panoramas of Peckham's best-known rooftop bar, Frank’s Cafe. Hundreds mob the multi-storey car park on Rye Lane when it opens each year for Campari cocktails with a glorious London vista, but there’s fear the views could be blocked if plans to build a 20-storey skyscraper nearby get the green light.

As part of a redevelopment scheme in Southwark, the council has put forward plans to create a retail space, community space and flats in Peckham’s Aylesham Centre, which could involve building a 20-storey-high skyscraper. Responding to the plans, Southwark Council said: 'As in any dynamic city views constantly change and we are very aware of the importance of views from Peckham'.

But not everyone's taking the news lightly. The campaign group Peckham Vision has hit back at the plans, saying: 'During the summer many thousands of people flock to Peckham town centre to enjoy the open spaces that have been created on the roofs of iconic buildings by Frank's Café, Bold Tendencies and the Bussey Building. The view over London is a major draw. But that view may be threatened if a planned 20-storey building is built on the nearby Aylesham Centre/Morrison’s site.' They've got a point. Staring at a nondescript skyscraper while hanging out on the roof of a multi-storey car park doesn't sound like it'll have quite the same appeal.

