The weekend briefing: everything you need to know

1. On Saturday, for the first time ever, the organisers of Pride in London are opening an official pop-up shop in Shoreditch. It will act as a one-stop shop for all things Pride, offering official merchandise, entry wristbands and discounts. Open until July 9, the shop at 18 Broadwick St will be a community hub providing a safe space for anyone who wants to find out more about the LGBT+ festival.

2. Get a free half-pint of ‘Blue Moon’ when you contribute to their interactive art installation in Old Spitalfields Market by hanging a ‘wish’ on their ‘Once in a Blue Moon’ orange tree, which is conveniently located next to a bar selling glasses of the tangy craft beer. Entry is free and the bar is open from 12noon on Saturday.

3. Get ready for outdoor dancing and sing-a-longs with the best of the West End's musical theatre stars, because West End Live is back. Casts from some of London's best West End shows will be in Trafalgar Square for a weekend of free alfresco performances, including 'Wicked', 'Mamma Mia!' and 'The Phantom of the Opera'. The event is free and will run from 11am on Saturday and 12noon on Sunday.