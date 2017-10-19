The Wellcome Trust windows have been filled with patterns

If you’ve passed by the Wellcome Trust in the last few weeks you’ll have noticed some popping patterns gracing the institution’s frontage. They’re the handiwork of Patternity, a creative studio specialising in the positive and powerful changes pattern can have on our day-to-day lives, and they’ve been working closely with the charitable foundation to increase public awareness surrounding its fight to eliminate drug-resistant infections.

The result is this series of punchy, pattern-clad window displays inspired by the intricate microscopic structures of bacteria and viruses, plus an animated film slicing together bitesize facts about the history of infectious diseases and a myriad of moving circles, squiggles, lines and repeat motifs influenced by the subject matter.

5,000 people are estimated to strut past the windows each day, so the hope is that the messages displayed within the glass will be passed on by the people coming into connect with them. Patternity has also announced a one-off workshop for anyone keen to find out more and get creative.

On Thu Nov 2, Patternity will be talking in-depth about the project with Mike Turner, Head of Infection and Immunobiology at the Wellcome Trust joining them to dish the skinny on the great work he’s overseeing. The discussion will be followed by a hand-on workshops where guests will be able to design their own tote bags using macro and micro patterns and shapes. Find out more here.

