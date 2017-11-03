  • Blog
The world’s first turkey gin is being made in London

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday November 3 2017, 11:24am

If you’re into mezcal, you may well have heard of mezcal de pechuga. It’s a unique version of the Mexican spirit typically reserved for special occasions and made by suspending a raw turkey or chicken breast within the distillation still for an extra layer of flavour. ¡Dios mio! Taking its cue from South America, Notting Hill’s Portobello Road Gin has decided to make a special festive version of its gin using the same turkey technique.

 

portobello road gin, pechuga gin

 

The limited edition gin – Director’s Cut No. 3 Pechuga Gin – is said to be the world’s first turkey gin. It’s been made using organic turkey breast as well as 13 festive botanicals, from apples and pears to nutmeg and mace, to result in a fully festive flavour. So go on, gobble it down.      

portobello road gin pechuga gin

 

Director’s Cut No. 3 Pechuga Gin is available from www.portobelloroadgin.com, costing £35 per bottle. 

Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

