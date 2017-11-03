The world’s first turkey gin is being made in London

If you’re into mezcal, you may well have heard of mezcal de pechuga. It’s a unique version of the Mexican spirit typically reserved for special occasions and made by suspending a raw turkey or chicken breast within the distillation still for an extra layer of flavour. ¡Dios mio! Taking its cue from South America, Notting Hill’s Portobello Road Gin has decided to make a special festive version of its gin using the same turkey technique.

The limited edition gin – Director’s Cut No. 3 Pechuga Gin – is said to be the world’s first turkey gin. It’s been made using organic turkey breast as well as 13 festive botanicals, from apples and pears to nutmeg and mace, to result in a fully festive flavour. So go on, gobble it down.

Director’s Cut No. 3 Pechuga Gin is available from www.portobelloroadgin.com, costing £35 per bottle.

