The world’s first waterproof dining room just launched in London

A 3,500 sq ft restaurant called Rascals has just opened in east London, and it’s designed to help you ‘let loose’. How will it help you achieve this state of looseness? By putting you in the world’s first waterproof dining room, that's how. Because, according to Rascals, ‘spraying and squirting things at your friends has been, and always will be, very amusing’.



If you’re wondering what exactly you’ll be squirting at your pals, we hear there’s a ‘romantic rarebit’ on the menu, served with edible beef dripping and a bone marrow candle. Other delights include giant playing cards and a pair of ‘wooden stocks’ for ‘misbehavers’. It sounds like some sort of sex game/nightmare, doesn’t it? But there is one plus: champagne in this waterproof dining room is 50% off.

Rascals can be found at 97 Curtain Rd, EC2A 3BS.

