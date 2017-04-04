There are 13 new food emojis coming your way – and one of them is a pretzel

If you thought it couldn’t get better than that sexy emoji aubergine, think again. Emoji 5.0 has landed, and food has never looked this expressive. Highlights include a New York pretzel, a raw steak and a tiny steaming pie, but our personal favourite has to be the fortune cookie, complete with a tantalising little piece of fortune paper peeking out of it. We can’t decide whether receiving one of those by text would make us feel hopeful, or wracked with existential dread.

There’s also a Chinese takeaway box emoji, so you won’t even really need to use words next time you want to ask your housemate to sort out a Deliveroo order when you’re too hungover to function.

In other food news, you can now get a Creme Egg pizza from Deliveroo.