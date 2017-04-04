This is not a drill: you can now get a Creme Egg pizza from Deliveroo

It happens every year. Easter rolls around and you have to face that age-old dilemma. ‘How can I eat my leviathan Easter egg haul and a giant pizza,’ you wonder, ‘at the same time?’

Well, worry not! Hangover heroes Deliveroo and south London types Crust Bros have come good with the Fior-egg-tina: a ‘take’ (that’s putting it lightly) on the classic Fiorentina pizza. The kicker? They’ve replaced the standard tomato/cheese/spinach/egg toppings with macerated strawberries (obviously), mascarpone, mint and a few melty Cadbury’s Creme Eggs (the optional scattering of Mini Eggs is a no-brainer). Maniacal? Oh yes. Delicious? Quite probably. And they say religion is dead.



In any case, the Fior-egg-tina will be available to order from April 7-14 via Deliveroo (but, sadly, only across south London).

Is the Creme Egg pizza a main? A pud? God knows.