There are 300 free éclairs up for grabs in Soho

Free food alert! From Friday 27 October, Maître Choux will be giving away 300 eclairs to celebrate the opening of their new Dean Street store. But don’t all rush at once: the giveaways will be spread over three consecutive days, with 50 given out each day at 12pm and 5pm. That sounds depressingly regimented, but does open up the tantalising possibility of doubling up. Éclair enthusiasts, you know you want to.

Maître Choux’s éclair giveaway will run Friday 27 October – Sunday 29 October at 60 Dean Street, W1D 6AW.

