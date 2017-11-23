There are 500 free chicken burgers up for grabs in Shoreditch

Fried chicken vendor Butchies is opening its first permanent restaurant in Soho next week. And to celebrate, they’re giving away 500 free chicken sandwiches. We like this way of celebrating. Launching at noon on Monday 27 November, it’s strictly on a first-come, first-serve basis, and we reckon these babies will go quick. Because we’ve tried the Butchies chicken sandwich, and – in a word – it’s great: the meat is juicy, the fry is peppery and it’s served up in a wide, soft bun. Monday just got a lot more exciting.

Butchies are giving away 500 free fried chicken sandwiches on Monday 27 November from noon at 22 Rivington St, EC2A 3DY.

