There are some amazing new free exhibitions to see this weekend

Feeling a bit skint? Don't stay indoors watching Netflix – we've got you covered with the best free art exhibitions to see this weekend.
A hall of mirrors filled with performance art by Sebastian Kite at South Kiosk
Powerfully flatulent anti-colonialism from Helen Johnson at the ICA
Hot and sweaty jungle art in Tropical Hangover at Tenderpixel
Gorgeous Japanese art and its relationship to a Victorian great in Sheer Pleasure: Frank Brangwyn and the Art of Japan at William Morris Gallery
Want more art?
