There are some amazing new free exhibitions to see this weekend

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Friday February 10 2017, 1:02pm

Feeling a bit skint? Don't stay indoors watching Netflix – we've got you covered with the best free art exhibitions to see this weekend.

A hall of mirrors filled with performance art by Sebastian Kite at South Kiosk

 

Powerfully flatulent anti-colonialism from Helen Johnson at the ICA

 

Hot and sweaty jungle art in Tropical Hangover at Tenderpixel

 

Gorgeous Japanese art and its relationship to a Victorian great in Sheer Pleasure: Frank Brangwyn and the Art of Japan at William Morris Gallery

 

