There are two new Banksy murals in London

Two new murals appeared outside the Barbican Centre over the weekend, and they looked suspiciously like the handiwork of literally everyone on earth’s favourite man with a can and a stencil: Barry Banksy (first name possibly not real). And guess what, the man (or woman?!?!) himself (or HERSELF?!) confirmed that they were his (OR HER!!!) doing on Instagram. That’s right, art lovers, these are two genuine brand spaking new Banksy works in London. I for one can barely keep it together in the office, I just keep doodling ‘fuck yes! Banksy mate! Get in!’ on my notebook in meetings. Great stuff.

The new murals coincide with the Barbican’s major Jean-Michel Basquiat retrospective which opens later this week, and feature recognisable characters from the the New York artist's oeuvre. Basquiat died in 1988 aged just 27, but he had a big impact on how people perceive street art and graffiti, and Banksy has described these murals as an ‘unofficial collaboration’ between the two of them (Banksiat?). Which is a bit cheeky, really, seeing as all he’s done recreate crude versions of famous Basquiat works and whapped his Absolutely Classic Banksy™ social commentary on top, but still: Banksy mate! Get in.

Basquiat: Boom for Real opens this Thursday at the Barbican.