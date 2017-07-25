There’s a free ice cream bus driving around London this weekend

Forget the ice cream van, this weekend there’s an ice cream bus in town. Setting off from Kensington this Friday (July 28), the double-decker will be driving around London all weekend, distributing free ice cream. Free ice cream!

The bus is the brainchild of Fuller’s Kitchen – a brand more famous for its pubs than its ice cream tbf, but apparently they make their cold stuff with buffalo milk, which sounds fancy. You can find specific route details on Fuller’s social media accounts and website, but the journey looks pretty focused on west London, hitting up everywhere from Battersea to Hammersmith. You can actually get on board this bus too, so you could pick up an ice cream in Twickenham and catch a lift to Ealing on Saturday. Free ice cream AND free transport? This could just be the perfect weekend.

The ice cream bus will be driving around London from Friday July 28 until Sunday July 30.

