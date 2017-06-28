There’s a halal, booze-free street food festival coming to Spitalfields

Like street food? D’uh, course you do. Which is why you should get yourself to Old Spitalfields Market on Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29 for Street Eats, in association with Halal Gems.

It’s a free street food festival (entry that is, not food, but big tick nonetheless) with a focus on inclusivity. What they mean by that is that it’s a family-friendly festival eschewing the street food scene’s increasingly rowdy, booze ’n’ hiptsers vibe. In fact, Street Eats will be totally alcohol-free, instead featuring a soft offering from excellent Hackney types Square Root. The food – all halal – comes from folks like Indian street food dudes Chit Chaat Chai and Rola Wala, Oli Baba’s Halloumi Fries (they’re so good!) and much-loved pan-Asian joint Bintang. Oh, and sweet bits from Blu Top Ice Cream and Stacked Dutch Pancakes, too. Sounds good, no? Yes.

What’s more, Street Eats has partnered with the Penny Appeal’s Feed Our World campaign for the festival (donations are encouraged) and is also committed to creating as close to zero waste as possible, with leftover food being donated to local shelters. We can’t fault a thing.

Street Eats takes place on Fri Jul 28 and Sat Jul 29 at Old Spitalfields Market (16 Horner Square, E1 6EW). Register for free tickets at the Street Eats website.

