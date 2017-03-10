There’s a march celebrating London’s lost music venues this weekend

Following a sad surge in closures of many of London’s much-loved music venues, a march has been organised by students from London College of Communication to highlight how important these venues are in London. Taking place this Sunday (March 12), the route will take in the former sites of Dance Tunnel, Four Aces and Passing Clouds with people who used to work at, or go to the venues giving a short speech at each location.

The peaceful march will begin at Gillet Square and end at De Beauvoir Square, with the Soas Student Samba Band bringing the beats.

March for Music. Meet at Gillet Square, Unit B7, 3 Bradbury St, N16 8JN. Free.

