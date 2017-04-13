  • Blog
  • Art
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

There’s a spinning sculpture at a Mayfair gallery – and it’ll blow your mind

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Thursday April 13 2017, 10:00am

There’s a spinning sculpture at a Mayfair gallery – and it’ll blow your mind
Courtesy Mat Collishaw and Blain Southern

Mat Collishaw has been pumping out the BritArt hits alongside mates like Trace and Damo since the ‘90s. His last show in London saw him display giant photorealist paintings of cocaine parcels. Take THAT, mum and dad: drug art!

Now that he’s gotten over that phase though, the one time Young British Artist has returned to the capital with a mesmerisingly spinny work of art. ‘The Centrifugal Soul’ is a massive zoetrope, a real-life animation that comes thrillingly to life as it spins. It ruminates on fun topics like vanity and evolution, but you can read more about that in the review. What you’re really here to see is just how spinny this spinning thing is, and here’s the answer: really f’in spinny.


See the sculpture for yourself at Blain|Southern, 4 Hanover Square, W1S 1BP. Until May 11.
Find more art to see here. Be warned, very little of it spins. 
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Eddy Frankel 116 Posts

Eddy is Time Out's visual art editor and he is pioneering sports grunge. Sports grunge is the new health goth. Get more style tips by following dat ass @eddyfrankel

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments