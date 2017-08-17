There’s a vegan barbecue pop-up in east London

Those ribs look disarmingly like real ribs, don’t they? Sitting there, all massive and meaty and smothered in barbecue sauce. Well the good news for animal-loving East Londoners is that they’re not – they’re the 100% meat-free centrepiece of a vegan barbecue currently popping up at Canvas Café in Shoreditch.

Called Barbie Grrrl (we rate this name), ribs seem to be the only thing this Barbie is grilling, but they look filling. Made from a-la-mode meat substitute seitan, they’re seasoned with nine spices, including sweet paprika and fennel seeds. Fancy. In residency until September 3, Barbie Grrrl looks like a much tastier inspiration to go vegan than watching ‘Cowspiracy’.

Barbie Grrrl is in residence every Tuesday-Sunday until September 3 at Canvas Café, 42 Hanbury St, E1 5JL.

