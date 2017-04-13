There’s an Easter Sunday pub crawl in London this weekend and it’s called the ‘Christ-a-thon’

Easter is upon us again, which means a hazy weekend of chocolate egg hunts, lamb roasts, weird am-dram crucifixions and day clubbing. These things are gospel.

But now it’s time to add something to this list: a good old-fashioned pub crawl. But not just any pub crawl. This is a Jesus-themed Easter Sunday pub crawl, dubbed ‘Christ-a-thon’. It sees a mob of fancy dressed Jesuses (or ‘Jesi’ to the Latinate) descend on Borough’s Trinity pub and drink their way across town via a host of other biblically themed watering holes. From the Trinity, these disciples to booze will pay respects at Borough’s St Christopher’s Inn and (Saint) George Inn before zipping on the tube to Fitzrovia’s Adam & Eve, The Angel of St Giles, Covent Garden’s Lamb and Flag and the Silver Cross in Whitehall (via Trafalgar Square for a group rendition of ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’, obvs).



Tunics, beards and wigs are obligatory; thorn crowns and sandals optional. Judases are also welcome. Oh yeah, and it’s raising money for Save the Children – something to soothe the conscience of even the most God-fearing anti-blasphemer. Bless us all!

Aspiring sons of God should arrive at the Trinity at 1.45pm. For more information, visit the Christ-a-thon’s Facebook page.

