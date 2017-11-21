There’s going to be a new 26-30 railcard

Millennials of London, you’re about to get an early Christmas present from the government. In tomorrow’s Budget they’ll be announcing a new railcard for anyone aged 26 to 30. Cheers, guys!

Just like the one you rinsed in your early twenties, it’ll cost £30 and get you a third off rail fares. (With the 16-25 card, that includes Oyster pay-as-you-go or Travelcards.) Unlike the 16-25 card, there’ll be restrictions on travelling at peak times.

A leaked briefing note from Greater Anglia has confirmed that the company will be trialling the railcard in December, with other train companies following in 2018. It also suggests you’ll be able to buy the card up to and including the day before you turn 31. It’s all good news for anyone who occasionally has to leave London. Except if you were born before 1987, in which case you’ll still have to pay full whack. Oh, and there’s a 3.6 percent fare increase due in January. Merry Christmas!

