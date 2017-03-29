There‘s going to be a vigil on Westminster Bridge today to remember victims of the London attack

One week after London was shaken by the Westminster attack, a vigil is being held on Westminster Bridge to remember those killed by the attacker Khalid Masood. Police officers and members of the public will join hands, forming two long human chains along the bridge’s east and west pavements, while 500 faith leaders walk across the bridge between them.

Around 3,000 police officers are expected to join the vigil, which takes place at the scene where three members of the public died and around 40 were injured, when Masood sped his car along the bridge before crashing it into the railings outside Parliament and stabbing officer PC Keith Palmer, who later died. The Metropolitan Police Federation said linking hands shows ‘we will not be divided. Linking all nations, faiths, orientation and sexes.’

Met Police officers and members of public will form a line-up of ‘hands across Westminster Bridge’ at 2:15pm. At 2:30pm, more than 500 faith leaders from across the country will walk across Westminster Bridge as part of the vigil and a minute’s silence to remember victims of the attack will be held at 2:40pm, the time that PC Palmer was fatally stabbed during the attack on the Palace of Westminster’s forecourt. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association will also be involved in the vigil and will wear T-shirts with the message: ’I am a Muslim, ask me anything‘.

The tribute comes after around 100 women linked hands and bowed their heads for five minutes in a silent vigil on Westminster Bridge at 4pm on Sunday.

Image: Nigel Hopes/Flickr