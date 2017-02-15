There's going to be another tube strike on the Central line next week

We may still be reeling from the last strike to hit the Central line just three weeks ago, but RMT union members who work on the line have just announced plans for another 24-hour walkout from 9pm on Tuesday February 21 until the same time on Wednesday February 22.

If the strike goes ahead as planned, there's likely to be no service east of Leytonstone, with a reduced service on the rest of the line. Meanwhile, the Waterloo & City Line, which uses the same pool of drivers, may also see disruption and the route (all two stops of it) could be forced to close. Commuters have also been warned to expect long queues outside stations and severe overcrowding on other lines, including the Victoria, Jubilee and London Overground. So, even if you thought you'd managed to dodge this one, you may still feel the effects.

Why is all this happening? Well, union officials say the action is in protest over the displacement of staff, principally the 'forced' transfer of eight train operators to a new depot.

The Central line is the tube network's busiest and ferries more than 800,000 passengers across London a day. So you might want to give the route a wide berth next week.

