  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

These awesome photos from the '80s prove Dalston hasn’t changed that much

By Matilda Egere-Cooper Posted: Friday March 10 2017, 5:03pm

These awesome photos from the '80s prove Dalston hasn’t changed that much
Andrew Holligan

Ah, Dalston – the gloriously independent and colourful east London neighbourhood that, despite gentrification here and there, has managed to preserve more character than you can shake a hipster at. Need proof? Take a butcher's at ‘Dalston in the ’80s’, a new photography book showcasing the work of American snapper and former Dalston resident Andrew Holligan. Of course the Cabbage Patch doll, modes of transport and nod to Mr T are straight out of the Thatcher era, but otherwise his black-and-white photos show Dalston has hardly aged. Here’s a sneak peek. 

Andrew Holligan

 

Andrew Holligan

 

Andrew Holligan

 

Andrew Holligan

 

Andrew Holligan

 

Andrew Holligan

 

 ‘Dalston in the ’80s’ by Andrew Holligan is published by Hoxton Mini Press on March 9. 

For more timeless snaps, take a look at these stunning portraits celebrating London's diversity.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Matilda Egere-Cooper 142 Posts

Matilda looks after the Blog Network as Time Out London's Community Editor. She only runs marathons as an excuse to eat out all day, every day – but hey, she's not complaining. Follow her on Twitter at @megerecooper.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest