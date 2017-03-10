These awesome photos from the '80s prove Dalston hasn’t changed that much

Ah, Dalston – the gloriously independent and colourful east London neighbourhood that, despite gentrification here and there, has managed to preserve more character than you can shake a hipster at. Need proof? Take a butcher's at ‘Dalston in the ’80s’, a new photography book showcasing the work of American snapper and former Dalston resident Andrew Holligan. Of course the Cabbage Patch doll, modes of transport and nod to Mr T are straight out of the Thatcher era, but otherwise his black-and-white photos show Dalston has hardly aged. Here’s a sneak peek.
‘Dalston in the ’80s’ by Andrew Holligan is published by Hoxton Mini Press on March 9.
For more timeless snaps, take a look at these stunning portraits celebrating London's diversity.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ