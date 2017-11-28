These decorations let you cover your Christmas tree in gin (what else?!)

Balls to baubles. From now on, your Christmas tree may only be resplendent with gin, since London gin-makers extraordinaire Sipsmith have fashioned some festive decorations from miniature bottles of their London Dry gin.

These gin tree decorations are sold in gift boxes, each containing six 5cl mini (or gini!) bottles. A glossy wee ribbon is fixed around the neck of each bottle to help you hang them to the tree – should they last long enough in your house. Boxes have been selling out swiftly, but the decorations are currently back in stock at www.31dover.com (for £26.95) as well as at Selfridges. So forget the tinsel. It’s gin-sel time.

