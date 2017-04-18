This alternative tube map shows the best cycle routes in London

Click for the full-sized map

London, it’s time to get on your bike, because the city's cycle lanes have been given a tube map overhaul showing fair-weather cyclists and serious riders the best routes to cruise through the city. The London Cycle Map, created by Route Plan Roll, was initially launched last year, but has recently been given a makeover inspired by Harry Beck’s legendary tube map design to make it even easier to find out the best way to pedal across town.

The map shows how London's cycle superhighways, quietways and other popular cycle routes connect up to each other and marks out key destinations along the way. It also shades each route according to which stretches have low, medium and high levels of traffic and includes a handy chart estimating the time it takes to cycle certain distances. The creator Dermot Hanney said he hopes the map will discourage cyclists from using GPS devices to get around town. What's more, like all the best things in life, it’s free to download and print. Have a look for yourself here.

Map: Route Plan Roll.

Ready to hit the road? Get kitted out at London's best bike shops.