This artist has torn a building in half

First he turned one upside down, then he melted one, and now he’s gone and ripped one in half. No, not sandwiches or ice creams, artist Alex Chinneck has got it in for buildings. The guy behind everyone’s favourite architectural artsy shenanigans (not mine, admittedly) is back with his first permanent installation. The new piece, called ‘Six Pins and Half a Dozen Needles’, just opened and makes it look like a Hammersmith office building is being ripped in half. Apparently it 'reaches 20-metres above ground level, weighing ten-tonnes and is constructed from 4,000 bricks and over 1,000 stainless steel components'. Oh, he’s a right old so and so isn’t he! Ripping a building in a half! What’ll he think of next?!

Anyway yeah this is what it looks like:

Crack problem

Alex Chinneck, photo by Charles Emerson

Bricking it

Alex Chinneck, photo by Charles Emerson

‘Six Pins and Half a Dozen Needles’ can be viewed at Assembly London, 77 Fulham Palace Road, W6 8JA.

