This Dalston bar wants you to chuck a coin in your gin and make a wish

It’s not a game of pennying, although you are given a coin to drop into this infused gin and soda at Three Sheets. The bar did its research and found that in parts of North Africa, coriander seeds are crushed and thrown into the air to make a wish. The effect of the (clean!) coin is to fizz up the cocktail, activating an aroma of dry coriander above your glass. And you get double the chances of your wish coming true when combining this Moroccan ritual with the bar’s equivalent of the Western practice of dropping a coin into a well.

The drink is one of ten special cocktails being served across the UK for a limited time as part of ‘A Gin of Ten Journeys’ celebrations. Each drink is designed to amp up one of the ten botanicals found in Bombay Sapphire gin. Three Sheets has infused the cocktail’s ginny base with coriander seed, dried grass, lemon peel, jasmine and vanilla before adding soda, for a simple, refreshing tipple. Even more uplifting is the fact that when you’re done, that quid goes to clean water charity The Well Foundation.

So, since you’re already in Three Sheets, we say it’s time to wish for more cocktails.

510b Kingsland Rd, E8 4AB. 07718 648771. Dalston Junction Overground. £9. Until Oct 23.

Find more ginspiration in our list of London’s best places to drink gin.