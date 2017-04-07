This DIY speed-dating event pairs couples together to build flatpack furniture

Putting flatpack furniture together is like diffusing a bomb made up of all your relationship anxieties. Every wooden peg you insert could be your last. So, naturally, someone has turned this stressful activity into a speed dating event. That's right, at 'DIY Lovin!' you can attempt to meet the love of your life while arguing with strangers over cryptic building instructions.

At Gilgamesh in Camden, attendees will be put into pairs and given 30 minutes to construct a piece of furniture; once your time is up, it's on to the next singleton and a whole new item to assemble. It's a rotation of flatpack tasks, which, depending on your outlook, is a worthy challenge, or a middle-class inferno. A word of advice: don't lay on the IKEA puns too thick, like this guy. It's free to join, but you'll need to email RealityDates@eu.match.com to register your place.

The dating website Match is behind the event, claiming that it wants 'to encourage those on the lookout for romance to take the ultimate test, not six months into a relationship but on a first date', hmmm... A chance to get flustered over bed slats before you've even seen each other naked? It's the stuff Swedish horror stories are made of.

DIY Lovin! takes place at Gilgamesh restaurant in Camden on Wednesday April 12 and April 19 from 6.30pm-8.30pm.

Would you rather find love on the tube? There's an app for that.