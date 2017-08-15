This food delivery map shows what London’s cooking

From a hungover Deliveroo to the weekly shop, having food brought to your doorstep is a regular part of big-city life these days. Web giant Amazon launched its grocery-delivery arm AmazonFresh in London last June, and since then it’s gathered a whole load of data on what people in different bits of London like to eat.

South London postcodes have a thing for dairy, west Londoners can’t get enough of strawberries, East Enders are packing in protein (chicken, eggs, kidney beans) and up north they’re big on healthy veggie food: courgettes, sweet potatoes and broccoli are more popular there than anywhere else. Meanwhile, across the whole of London, Amazon’s sales of spiralisers are up more than 8,000 percent. And you thought your homemade houmous was fancy.

