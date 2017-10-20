This map is a ruff guide to London dogs (and where to find them)



[Click here to see a larger version.]

The Kennel Club registers thousands of new dogs in London every year, and we’ve crunched a decade of their doggy data to find the city’s most popular pooches – and where you’re most likely to meet them. With more than 3,000 registered since 2007, labradors are London’s number one best friend. But competition is fierce: trendy frenchies have been top dog for the last three years, while staffies have plummeted in popularity. It’s dog-eat-dog out there.

Meet more than 200 breeds at Discover Dogs, taking place at ExCel London this weekend.

Love London? Sign up here to get Time Out tips in your inbox every week.